Man Charged With Battery On Girlfriend After Cantonment Disturbance

An Atmore man has been charged in connection with Cantonment disturbance involving his girlfriend.

Andrew Hank Stabler, 30, was charged with battery and felony criminal mischief.

On Sunday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at the Circle K on Highway 29 at West Roberts Road. The victim told deputies that she became involved in an argument with Stabler, her boyfriend, at an unknown address on Frank Ard Road. She said she agreed to give him a ride to his residence off Copper Ridge Drive.

The victim said Stabler began to use his fist and head to hit the dashboard and radio in the vehicle, a 2019 Dodge Charger, before grabbing her back the neck and telling her “he was going to kill her while she was driving”, according to an arrest report.

The damage to the vehicle dash and radio was estimated at $1,500.

Stabler denied striking the victim, instead telling deputies that the victim hit him in the face, and he denied damaging the vehicle ,the report states.

When deputies contacted Stabler at his residence, he had a laceration above his right eye and on his hand near his knuckles, injuries that were “consistent with the damage that was done to the vehicle”, according to an arrest report.

Stabler was released from jail Tuesday night on a $3,000 bond.