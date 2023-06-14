Man Charged With Battery On Girlfriend After Cantonment Disturbance

June 14, 2023

An Atmore man has been charged in connection with Cantonment disturbance involving his girlfriend.

Andrew Hank Stabler, 30, was charged with battery and felony criminal mischief.

On Sunday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at the Circle K on Highway 29 at West Roberts Road. The victim told deputies that she became involved in an argument with Stabler, her boyfriend, at an unknown address on Frank Ard Road. She said she agreed to give him a ride to his residence off Copper Ridge Drive.

The victim said Stabler began to use his fist and head to hit the dashboard and radio in the vehicle, a 2019  Dodge Charger, before grabbing her back the neck and telling her “he was going to kill her while she was driving”, according to an arrest report.

The damage to the vehicle dash and radio was estimated at $1,500.

Stabler denied striking the victim, instead telling deputies that the victim hit him in the face, and he denied damaging the vehicle ,the report states.

When deputies contacted Stabler at his residence, he had a laceration above his right eye and on his hand near his knuckles, injuries that were “consistent with the damage that was done to the vehicle”, according to an arrest report.

Stabler was released from jail Tuesday night on a $3,000 bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 