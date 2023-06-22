Local First Responders On Donut Strike For Manna; Here’s Where To Donate

Local first responders are on strike — teaming up again to fight hunger.

The brave men and women are going on strike against doughnuts through Friday to encourage the community to fight local hunger by supporting Manna. They won’t give in until truckloads of nutritious food has been donated to the cause.

Each day of the Donut Strike, first responders will be stationed at grocery stores across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties from 3 to 6 p.m. to collect food and monetary donations.

Locations are as follows:

THURSDAY

Winn-Dixie — 1550 South Highway 29, Cantonment

Walmart Neighborhood Market — 334 Gulf Breeze Pkwy.

Winn-Dixie — 4751 Bayou Blvd.

Winn-Dixie — 4224 Hwy. 90

Publix– 5055 N. 9th Ave.

Winn-Dixie — 3319 Gulf Breeze Pkwy.

Publix — 5998 Mobile Hwy.

Walmart – 3767 Gulf Breeze Pkwy.

FRIDAY