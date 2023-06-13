Kirk Anthony Britt

June 13, 2023

Kirk Anthony Britt, 54 of Grand Bay, AL, passed away June 3, 2023 in Grand Bay, AL. He was born in Pensacola, FL, on November 4, 1968, to Douglas and Estelle Joiner Britt. He was an avid outdoorsman and a pipefitter most of his life.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Melissa Mitchell Britt of Grand Bay, AL; his father, Douglas (Peggy) Britt of Cantonment, FL; his children, Tyler (Madison) Britt of Moss Point, MS, Christian Britt of Grand Bay, AL, Jessica (Rodney) Keith of Moss Point, MS, Joshua (Sarah) Jerry of Montgomery, AL, Angelica Jerry (Ronnie) Rand of Grand Bay, AL and his sister, Rhadonna (Tom) Andrews of Molino, FL; seven grandchildren: Ava, Andrew, Jase, Ashton, Elliana, Eli, Summer; one niece, Brittany; two nephews, Lance and Trent and many friends.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 11 a.m at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel in Atmore with Bro. Jimmy Lee, Bro. Rusty Knowles and Bro. Shane Britt officiating.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 14, 2023m from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

