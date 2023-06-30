Johnny ‘Mike’ Seals

June 30, 2023

Mr. Johnny “Mike” Seals, age 65, passed away, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at his home in McDavid, FL. He was a resident of Walnut Hill most of his life. He was retired from the shipyard with many years of service.

Mr. Seals enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. He enjoyed many outdoor activities especially going fishing, to the creek, playing basketball, and going to the beach in Panama City. He loved to sit back and watch some good Alabama Football. He enjoyed riding the old back roads.

He is preceded in death by his father, William Joel Seals, mother, Melvie Seals House, wife Becky Seals, two sisters, Lisa Seals Hadley, Janice Hall, and one brother, William Joel Seals, Jr.

He is survived by one son Michael (Crystal) Seals, of Wetumpka, AL; one daughter, Shanon (Richard) Roux, of Monmouth, ME; three sisters, Shelia Lee, of Century, FL; Donna Jordan, of Atmore, AL; Sheree Morgan, of Loxley, Al; five grandchildren, Savanna, Samantha, Olivia, Haiden, Ryland, three great-grandchildren, Myles, Emmalyn, Dallas, special friends, Diane Crews, Winston Dortch, Ronnie Caraway, Ronald Hall, and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held Monday, July 3, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC.  with Rev. Ronald Hall officiating.

Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 3, 2023 from 1:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Haiden Seals, Bubba Jordan, Richard Roux, Jr; Brad Quimby, and Kurt Sherouse.

