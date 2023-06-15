Jay Man Accused Of Hanging Dead Coyotes On Billboard, Calling Them ‘Yard Decoration’

A Jay man is accused of hanging two dead coyotes from a billboard near his home.

Lonnie Michael Hutchinson, 41, was cited for littering and two second degree misdemeanor deer depredation permit violations.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers launched an investigation after receiving a photograph of two coyotes that were killed and hung up by the legs on a billboard on Highway 89 at Dusty Trail in Allentown. An FWC office arrived to find that the freshly killed coyotes were recently cut down and were in the grass below the billboard with rope still around their feet.

FWC said Hutchinson and his wife approached in a golf cart.

“He asked me if I was entertained yet,” the FWC officer wrote in his report. “I asked if he knew why I was there and he replied ‘for the yard decoration’.”

FWC said Hutchinson made conflicting statements about the coyotes, first saying he did it before suggesting that it might be young kids but he could not provide their names. The billboard is located 544 yards from his property and can clearly be seen from his property, officers noted. The photograph also showed “LH” spray painted on the billboard, which matches Hutchinson’s initials, officers said.

He was charged with littering for “leaving and displaying the dead animals on the billboard off of the right of way”.

During the conversation, Hutchinson mentioned that shoots deer on a local farmer’s property. FWC depredation permits “authorize the lethal take of deer causing damage to crops, where less lethal means of control are either ineffective or not feasible,” according to FWC. The permits come with multiple restrictions and are issued only to landowners or authorized lessees of property with agricultural rights.

FWC officers contacted the farmer who stated that Hutchinson sent him a text message stating that he killed three deer and two coyotes.

According to the FWC report, Hutchinson failed to provide officers with a full copy of the deer depredation permit with written landowner permission and failed to report deer taken under the permit.

Pictured: A reader submitted photo shows two dead coyotes hanging from a billboard on Highway 89 near Jay. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.