Jacquelyn Darlene Clemmons Killam

June 6, 2023

Jacquelyn Darlene Clemmons Killam, 64, of Stockton, AL (Boatyard) passed away on June 2, 2023 in Canoe, AL. She was born August 9, 1958, in Atmore, AL to Jack E. Clemmons and Willodean Rowell Clemmons. She is preceded
by her father, Jack E. Clemmons; one son, Charles Mathieu Mitchell and her stepfather, Charles Davis.

She is survived by her mother, Willodean Rowell Davis of Atmore, AL; one sister, Pam Christensen (Pete) of Cantonment, FL; two brothers, Donald D. Clemmons of Atmore, AL and Jack Elliott Clemmons Jr. of Atmore; one daughter, Sondra Glass McKinley (Kevin) of Canoe, AL; one son, Joseph Mitchell of Cantonment, FL and eight grandchildren Autumn (Josh) Day, Abbygail Reed, Jackson Reed, Mathieu Mitchell, Kamryn Mitchell, Joey Mitchell, Charlie Mitchell and Thomas Mitchell. Also, by her adored fur baby, Newly, a multitude of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and her Boatyard Family.

Jackie enjoyed spending time with her friends and family especially around a backyard fire. She loved the outdoors, enjoyed fishing and gardening. She adored her dog, Newly, and considered him one of her children. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

