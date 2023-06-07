Investigation Underway After Suspicious Vehicle With Bullet Holes Located In Bratt

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a suspicious vehicle with bullet holes was found abandoned by the road in Bratt Wednesday morning.

The vehicle was on the roadside next to a field on Cecils Road just off North Highway 99, near a Bratt-Davisville Water System water tower.

The ECSO said shell casings were located in the area, and it appears certain that the driver was not in the vehicle at the time it was shot.

The driver was later located and had no injuries.

The investigation is continuing.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.