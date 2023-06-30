Incumbent District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry Pre-files To Seek Reelection

Incumbent Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry pre-filed Thursday to seek reelection.

“I am excited to seek reelection for Escambia County Commissioner, District 5. I understand the faith and confidence my friends, neighbors and constituents have placed in me by allowing me to represent them on the Board of Escambia County Commissioners,” Barry said.

“I’m truly proud of the unprecedented county financial resources that have been invested in District 5 in recent years. I will continue to work hard to keep the positive momentum we currently have, and I vow to keep projects moving in the right direction for the betterment of our community.”

Steven Barry is an independent certified financial planner and has operated his small business in District 5 for over 20 years. He and his wife Ellen are the proud parents of 7-year old Sloane and 3-year old Jack.