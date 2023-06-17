House, Grain Silo Destroyed; Trees Down, Thousands Lose Power In North Escambia

June 17, 2023

A powerful storm that rolled through North Escambia Friday morning left a destroyed house and grain silo, downed trees, and left thousands without power, many of them for the entire day and into Saturday morning.

On Highway 97 just south of Nokomis Road in Davisville, high winds destroyed a small wood frame home. No one has lived in the home for many years.

On Kansas Road, a large grain silo collapsed.

Trees were downed, including some across roads, across North Escambia.

Immediately after the storm, Escambia River Electric Cooperative had about 6,500 customers without power in North Escambia and northern Santa Rosa County. There were still about 1,100 customers without power late Friday night as another severe thunderstorm moved through the area, plunging hundreds of additional members back in the dark.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 