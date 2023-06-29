Highway 4 Bridge Set To Close July 10 For Replacement; 330 Day Detour Planned

June 29, 2023

Work is expected to begin next month to replace the Highway 4 bridge over Canoe Creek, about halfway between Byrneville and Bratt, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. A detour is set to start Monday, July 10 and be in place for nearly a year.

The state budget included $3,837,105 to replace the structurally deficient bridge  The bridge and roadway are owned by Escambia County, but the work will be done under a locally funded agreement with FDOT.

For more photos, click or tap here.

A 330-day detour is planned from Highway 4 to Bratt Road (the eastern end of Bratt Road closer to Century) to Pine Barren Road, to Highway 4 (near Northview High School).

The county said the road closure will reduce construction time and costs, minimize the purchase of rights-of-way or construction easements, and will minimize wetland impacts.

The portion of Highway 4 to be closed is 4.14 miles; the detour will be 5.67 miles. The average daily traffic count is 1,800 vehicles per day.

The bridge constructed in 1942 is 225 feet long and has wood supports, some of which were failing and were later reinforced with steel.

A smaller Highway 4 bridge located just to the east of the Canoe Creek bridge is not set for replacement at this time.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

