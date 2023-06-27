He Shot Himself In The Leg. Now He’s Looking At Up To 30 Years In Prison.

June 27, 2023

An Escambia County man who shot himself in the leg last year is facing up to 30 years in prison.

Kopelyn Gerard Gildon, 52, was found guilty of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. The State Attorney’s Office will pursue habitual felony offender status against him.

Gildon was in possession of a firearm when he shot himself in the leg on May 12, 2022. But he tried to convince the jury that he had no knowledge of the firearm, and that the firearm was accidentally discharged. His testimony conflicted with the testimony of a Florida Department of Law Enforcement firearm analyst’s testimony that the particular handgun, a 107 Military 22 semi-automatic handgun, could not discharge without a trigger pull.

He will be sentenced in August.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 