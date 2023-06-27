He Shot Himself In The Leg. Now He’s Looking At Up To 30 Years In Prison.

An Escambia County man who shot himself in the leg last year is facing up to 30 years in prison.

Kopelyn Gerard Gildon, 52, was found guilty of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. The State Attorney’s Office will pursue habitual felony offender status against him.

Gildon was in possession of a firearm when he shot himself in the leg on May 12, 2022. But he tried to convince the jury that he had no knowledge of the firearm, and that the firearm was accidentally discharged. His testimony conflicted with the testimony of a Florida Department of Law Enforcement firearm analyst’s testimony that the particular handgun, a 107 Military 22 semi-automatic handgun, could not discharge without a trigger pull.

He will be sentenced in August.