Graduation Held For Sheriff’s ‘Blazer Academy’

June 9, 2023

Several young men have completed the 2023 Escambia County Sheriff’s “Blazer Academy”.

They spent six weeks developing lifelong skills. The goal of the program was to immerse young men in an environment that provides mentoring and instruction on many topics such as courtesy, responsibility, empowerment and respect. And there were some pretty sharp blazers involved.

They learned how to do a proper handshake, how to put on a tie, how to present themselves and much more.

They celebrated their successes as Sheriff Chip W. Simmons presented them with their completion certificates at a graduation ceremony held at the Saenger Theatre. After the ceremony, the graduates had a celebratory dinner at Global Grill, where they made a toast to completing the academy and their futures.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 