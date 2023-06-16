Friday Storms Leave Thousands Without Power; Restoration Efforts Ongoing

Storms that moved through the area Friday morning left thousands without power.

Escambia River Electric Cooperative reported over 6,500 customers without power in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties — approaching over half of their meters.

By 1:30 p.m. EREC was reporting that nearly 3,000 had been restored, but around 3,300 were still without power. Of those, about 1,150 were in Escambia County and 2,150 were in Santa Rosa County. An estimated restoration time was not available.

Florida Power & Light reported 3,982 customers in Escambia County without power as of 1:30 p.m., down by several thousand from earlier in the day. FPL also did not have a restoration time available.

Pictured above and immediately below: Power poles and power lines on the EREC system hang just above the ground and very near Highway 97 near Pelt Road Friday morning. Pictured bottom: Many of the outages were also caused by downed lines like this one on Pine Forest Road near Walnut Hill. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.