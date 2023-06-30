Free Dog And Cat Adoptions At The Escambia Shelter Today, Saturday

The Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare is partnering with animal welfare organization Best Friends Animal Society for the fifth National Adoption Weekend happening today and Saturday.

Adoptions for all cats and dogs one year or older will be free. Puppies will be available for $50 and kittens will be available for $25. An $11 licensing fee will be applied to all adoptions for Escambia County residents.

“The Department of Animal Welfare currently has over 100 dogs and over two dozen cats available for adoption that are eager to be part of a family,” said John Robinson, director for the Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare. “Adopting any of the animals from our organization not only helps the animal that you provide a home for, but allows for space at the Animal Welfare & Adoption Center for us to help more animals in need. We encourage you to come out this weekend and find a new best friend.”

The Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center is located at 200 W. Fairfield Drive. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 12-5 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.