Florida Average Gas Prices Drop

June 26, 2023

Florida gas prices dropped about six cents on average last week to $3.35 per gallon.

In North Escambia, a low of $3.19 was available Sunday night at a Highway 29 station, while Pensacola prices were as low as $2.99 at the warehouse clubs.

“Florida gas prices have fallen about 12 cents per gallon throughout the past two weeks,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Low oil prices have enabled gas prices to remain well below year-ago levels. However, strong demand has created some volatility throughout the past month. Even if gas prices bounce higher again soon, Independence Day road trippers will pay much less at the pump than they did last year.”

NorthEscambia.com photo.

