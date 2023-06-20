Flomaton Man Accused Of Breaking Another Man’s Jaw During Argument

June 20, 2023

A Flomaton man is accused of hitting another man during an argument, breaking his jaw in two places,

Jacob Michael Wright, 22, was arrested recently in a charge of aggravated battery causing bodily harm for the incident last year.

The victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that on October 2, 2022, he was drinking alcohol with his friend “Jake Wright” when the two got into an argument at an address on Camberwell Road in Pensacola. Wright struck the victim in the jaw, breaking it in two places, according to an arrest report.

The victim’s jaw had to be wired, deputies noted.

Wright was released on a $10,000 bond.

