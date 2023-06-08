Fitterer Shines, But Blue Wahoos Lose Seesaw Battle to Biscuits

Evan Fitterer wove one of his best starts in a season for the Blue Wahoos that he has punctuated with several other qualifiers.

But on this night, the bullpen couldn’t make it complete.

The Montgomery Biscuits rallied in each of the final three innings for an 8-5 victory Wednesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium on the first mid-week summer fireworks night of the season.

Most of a near-capacity crowd (4,777) remained to watch a popular addition with the team hosting a fireworks show on Wednesdays in June and July home games. The fans also had their opportunity to play baseball bingo.

The Blue Wahoos (32-21) provided some sparkle. They regained leads in the sixth and seven innings, only to have the Biscuits answer against Blue Wahoos relievers. Montgomery put the game away with a third consecutive multi-run inning in the ninth.

Fitterer, a right-hander ranked as the Miami Marlins’ 27th overall prospect, made his eighth start Wednesday. He produced a career-high nine strikeouts in six innings. He allowed just three hits and two runs. Fitterer threw 95 pitches, 57 for strikes. He faced just 22 batters – four above the minimum – in his outing.

The Blue Wahoos’ Cody Morissette put him in line for a win after he blasted a two-run, go-ahead homer out of the ballpark, traveling 433 feet over the right-center berm.

But that 3-2 lead quickly evaporated in the top of the seventh. The Blue Wahoos’ first reliever, Zach Willeman, did not record an out. He hit the first batter he faced, then walked the next two. After Evan Edwards followed with a single, Willeman was pulled for Dylan Bice, who allowed another run, but escaped worse damage.

But the Blue Wahoos answered back with their at-bat in the seventh. Dane Myers led off with a walk. He then stole second and went to third on a throwing error. Troy Johnston was hit by a pitch. José Devers then flared a single for the tying run.

After Devers was picked off first, Will Banfield hit a sacrifice fly to score Johnston for the go-ahead run.

The Biscuits seized the lead for good in the eighth inning on a two-run bomb by Heriberto Hernandez on a two-out fastball from Bice.

Devers went 2-for-4 for the Blue Wahoos, highlighted by his solo homer in the third. Griffin Conine continued to swing a hot bat, going 2-for-3 with a walk.

The series continues on Thursday with Pensacola taking on their alternate identity as the Pensacola Mullets on Mullet Thursday. The team will wear their Mullets uniforms.

The Blue Wahoos will have M.D. Johnson (0-2, 5.63) on the mound against the Biscuits’ Cole Wilcox (0-4, 5.23).

by Bill Vilona, photo Nino Mendez / Pensacola Blue Wahoos