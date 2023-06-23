First Responders Collecting Donations For Manna Again Today In ‘Donut Strike’

Local first responders will collect food and monetary donations this afternoon for Manna to help fight hunger.

They are on a “Donut Strike”, stationed at grocery stores across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties from 3 to 6 p.m. to collect food and monetary donations.

For photos from the Winn Dixie in Cantonment Thursday, click here.

Donations will be accepted Friday:

Winn-Dixie — 1550 South Highway 29, Cantonment

Publix — 8684 Beulah Rd.

Walmart — 2650 Creighton Rd.

Winn-Dixie — 4224 Hwy. 90

Sam’s Club — 1250 Airport Blvd.

Winn-Dixie — 3319 Gulf Breeze Pkwy.

Walmart — 3767 Gulf Breeze Pkwy.

Publix — 1430 Tiger Park Ln.

Publix — 852 Gulf Breeze Pkwy.

Pictured: Donations were collected Thursday afternoon from Manna at the Winn Dixie on Highway 29 in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.