FHP: McDavid Girl, 16, Causes Perdido Key Crash Seriously Injuring Motorcyclist

Troopers say a 16-year old McDavid girl was responsible for causing a three vehicle crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist Sunday morning on Perdido Key.

The 16-year old was driving her Dodge Dart east on Perdido Key Drive near Sharp Reef Drive about 10 a.m. when traffic started to slow; she rear-ended a BMW motorcycle driven by a 72-year old Gulf Shores man, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The force of the impact then pushed the motorcycle forward into the rear of a Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 48-year old woman from Pensacola. The motorcyclist, who was wearing full protective gear, was airlifted to an area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, FHP said.

The 16-year old, her 15-year old passenger, and those in the Malibu were not injured.

FHP cited the McDavid girl for careless driving.

The crash closed Perdido Key Driver for a period of time.