FHP: McDavid Girl, 16, Causes Perdido Key Crash Seriously Injuring Motorcyclist

June 26, 2023

Troopers say a 16-year old McDavid girl was responsible for causing a three vehicle crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist Sunday morning on Perdido Key.

The 16-year old was driving her Dodge Dart east on Perdido Key Drive near Sharp Reef Drive about 10 a.m. when traffic started to slow; she rear-ended a BMW motorcycle driven by a 72-year old Gulf Shores man, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The force of the impact then pushed the motorcycle forward into the rear of a Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 48-year old woman from Pensacola.  The motorcyclist, who was wearing full protective gear, was airlifted to an area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, FHP said.

The 16-year old, her 15-year old passenger, and those in the Malibu were not injured.

FHP cited the McDavid girl for careless driving.

The crash closed Perdido Key Driver for a period of time.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 