Essie Drew Josey

June 21, 2023

Essie Drew Josey, age 101, of Atmore, AL passed away on June 18, 2023. She was born on June 13, 1922 in Baldwin County, AL to James Alex Drew and Ettie Solomon Drew. Essie was a member of Brooks Memorial Baptist Church. She worked as a machine operator with Masland Carpets, Inc. until her retirement. She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Randall Josey; her brother, Onas Drew and her sisters, Estelle Dean, Jessie Criswell, and Dorothy Barber.

She is survived by her son, Ricky (Glenda) Josey of Stockton, AL and their family, Matthew Bowen and Vicky Evans; the late Randall Josey’s family, Ashley Josey and Justin Josey; her brother, Wilburn Cleo (Mildred) Drew of Pensacola, FL; her sister, Voncile Branch of Atmore, AL and numerous great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 23, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. James Boyd officiating. Interment will follow in Lottie New Home Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 23, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home in Atmore.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 