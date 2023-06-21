Essie Drew Josey

Essie Drew Josey, age 101, of Atmore, AL passed away on June 18, 2023. She was born on June 13, 1922 in Baldwin County, AL to James Alex Drew and Ettie Solomon Drew. Essie was a member of Brooks Memorial Baptist Church. She worked as a machine operator with Masland Carpets, Inc. until her retirement. She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Randall Josey; her brother, Onas Drew and her sisters, Estelle Dean, Jessie Criswell, and Dorothy Barber.

She is survived by her son, Ricky (Glenda) Josey of Stockton, AL and their family, Matthew Bowen and Vicky Evans; the late Randall Josey’s family, Ashley Josey and Justin Josey; her brother, Wilburn Cleo (Mildred) Drew of Pensacola, FL; her sister, Voncile Branch of Atmore, AL and numerous great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 23, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. James Boyd officiating. Interment will follow in Lottie New Home Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 23, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home in Atmore.