Escambia Man Who Murdered His Girlfriend Could Be Paroled In 2059

An Escambia County murderer is looking at a possible parole date in 2059.

This week, the Florida Commission on Offender Review continued to set Sean Patrick Esty’s presumptive parole date for January 7, 2059. Esty is serving life for murdering his girlfriend in 1991 when he was 18-year old.

The murder occurred prior to the legislative changes that now require inmates to serve the entirety of a life sentence, Esty is parole eligible after 25 years, but the date set by the commission is the earliest that Esty could be paroled. He would be 86 at that time.

Esty brutally stabbed 15-year-old Lauren Ramsey with a butcher knife before retrieving a baseball bat with metal studs and beating her until she lost consciousness. He then took a machete and sliced her head and face. Esty planned the murder after Ramsey learned she was pregnant with Esty’s child.

He bought the butcher knife at Albertson’s the night of the murder and changed into a trench coat and combat boots before killing Ramsey. Her body was found in a secluded area at Gulf Islands National Seashore on December 24, 1991, two days after she disappeared.

Ramsey’s family spoke at the hearing and urged commissioners to keep Esty in prison for the remainder of his life. Assistant State Attorney John Molchan pointed out the aggravating factors and urged the commission to keep Esty from ever being released into society. Lauren’s mother, Jan Ramsey, spoke emotionally but eloquently to the commission about the significant impact the murder of her child had upon her and her family.

The State Attorney’s Office for the First Circuit said they will continue to oppose any parole for Esty.