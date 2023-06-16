Escambia Man Gets 35 Years, $1 Million In Fines For Trafficking In Fentanyl, Meth, Heroin

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to 35 years in state prison on drug charges.

Circuit Court Judge Linda Nobles sentenced Adrian Kiwane Hale for trafficking in heroin, trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer with lights and sirens activated, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Prosecutors said 25 years of the sentence must be served day for day as a statutory minimum mandatory for trafficking in heroin and trafficking in fentanyl.

The judge also imposed over $1 million in mandatory fines under Florida’s drug trafficking laws.

During the early morning hours of September 14, 2022, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted a routine traffic stop on a white Volkswagen Passat, but the vehicle fled. Deputies were able to visually identify the driver as Hale.

A short time later, Hale was apprehended on foot and carrying a backpack. The backpack contained over 150 grams of heroin, over 39 grams of fentanyl, over 14 grams of methamphetamine, a scale, and numerous plastic baggies, according to prosecutors. The keys to the Volkswagen were also recovered, and the vehicle was found less than 1,000 feet away.

The jury deliberated for less than an hour before finding Hale guilty as charged on all counts.

“Drug traffickers who further put the community at risk by brazenly fleeing from police warrant a substantial prison sentence,” prosecuting attorney Christopher Patterson argued at the sentencing hearing.