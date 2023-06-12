Escambia, FL, Man Arrested On Multiple Drug Charges After Atmore Tag Violation

An Escambia County, Florida, man was arrested on drug charges after being stopped for a tag violation in Atmore.

The Atmore Police Department said they stopped 57-year old Clifford Alan Lewis for driving a vehicle displaying a license plate that was registered to another vehicle. Police said he gave consent to search the vehicle.

During the search, officers reported finding about 9.1 grams of a green leafy substance that field tested positive for marijuana, approximately 13.5 grams of a crystal-like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine, .05 grams of a brown grainy substance that field tested positive for heroin, approximately 2.4 grams of a white powdery substance that field tested positive for cocaine, a glass pipe with residue, and digital scales.

Lewis was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana first degree. Monday, he remained in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond.