Escambia County’s Fire Chief Submits Resignation

Escambia County Fire Chief Jason Catrambone has submitted his resignation.

Officials say he provided a 90-day notice in a resignation letter, but gave no real reason for his decision.

Catrambone took over the ECFR chief job on June 14, 2021, after previously serving as the fire chief for the City of Williston, North Dakota.

Escambia County is expected to next name an interim fire chief before beginning the search for permanent replacemen.