Escambia County’s Fire Chief Submits Resignation

June 29, 2023

Escambia County Fire Chief Jason Catrambone has submitted his resignation.

Officials say he provided a 90-day notice in a resignation letter, but gave no real reason for his decision.

Catrambone took over the ECFR chief job on June 14, 2021, after previously serving as the fire chief for the City of Williston, North Dakota.

Escambia County is expected to next name an interim fire chief before beginning the search for permanent replacemen.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 