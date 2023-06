Escambia Commission Cancels Agenda Review Meeting

The Escambia County Commission Agenda Review meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday has been canceled.

The regular public forum will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday with the county commission meeting to follow at 5:30 p.m.

Due to the cancelation of the agenda review meeting, a Community Redevelopment meeting orginally planned for 9 a.m. has been moved to 4:25 p.m. just prior to the agenda review meeting.