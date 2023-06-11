Eddie Lane Peek

Mr. Eddie Lane Peek, age 51, passed away, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Flomaton, AL. He was born, July 14, 1971, in Opp, AL; then moved to Century, FL; and has resided the past 20 years in Flomaton, AL. He worked at the Jay CO-OP for 17 years, then drove an 18-wheeler truck for Pitt Trucking Company and DJL Transport for many years.

Mr. Peek enjoyed spending time with his family, and having cookouts with family and friends. He loved the outdoors, especially going hunting, fishing, shooting guns and mud riding. He enjoyed visiting in Alaska to see his daughter. He loved hanging out with his friends and such an out going person that never met a stranger.

Mr. Peek is preceded in death by his father, Robert “Danny” Peek, grandparents, Robert Gaston (Mary Eve) Peek, Leon Jordan, Betty Jean Jordan and step-father, Robert Eugene Tyree.

He is survived by his mother, Patsy Tyree, of Flomaton, AL; loving wife of 30 years, Marie Peek, of Flomaton, AL; three daughters, Samantha (Skyler) Burgess, of Palmer, AK; Jamie Peek, of Flomaton, AL; Jessica Renee Peek, of Flomaton, AL; two brothers, Bobby (Kimberly) Peek, of Atlanta, GA; Chris (Natasha) Wood, of Flomaton, AL; two sisters, Tammy Jernigan, of Flomaton, AL; Riley (Eric) Tyree, of Flomaton, AL; four grandchildren, Peyton Burgess, Ezekiel Burgess, Ezra Burgess, Haiden Peek, one sister-in law, April Wood, aunt Rhonda Jordan, two special friends, Bryant Pace, Brent Wolfe, numerous aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held, Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC. with Rev. James Gay officiating.

Burial will follow at Cora Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 12, 2023 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Petty- Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Jamie Peek, Khrys Wood, Bobby Wood, Dustyn Wood, Jacob Jernigan, and Skyler Burgess.

Honorary pallbearer will be Rudy Gindl.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, Atmore, AL, is in charge of all arrangements.