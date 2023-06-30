ECSO: Missing, Endangered Girl 8-Year Old May Be With Non-Custodial Mother
June 30, 2023
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing and endangered eight-year old girl.
Taj Dennis (pictured left) was last seen Sunday, June 25 in the 900 block of South Corry Field Road wearing jeans and a purple/white t-shirt.
She was last seen with her non-custodial mother, 41-year old Esther Alexis (pictured right) and is believed to still be with her. They may be headed towards the Orlando area.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
