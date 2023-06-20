Driver Shot And Killed On Wallace Like Road Near Pace

A 24-year old man was shot before crashing his vehicle Monday evening in Pace.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year old Joseph Liebe was in the area of Wallace Lake Road off Quintette Road and was shot while driving away. His vehicle crashed into a nearby wooded area.

There were no other injuries.

SRSO detectives have identified a suspect and are actively working to locate and apprehend them.

No additional details were released.