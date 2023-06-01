Do You Have What It Takes? Take The Firefighter Physical Abilities Test

Escambia County Fire Rescue will hold a physical abilities test Saturday, June 3 and Monday June 5.

The tests will take place at Pensacola Fire Department Station 4, at 1 North “Q” Street at 8 a.m. and is open to anyone interested in joining Escambia County Fire Rescue. Participants should arrive 30 minutes early to sign in.

Click here to apply for the certified firefighter or cadet positions.

In order to become an Escambia County Firefighter, participants must pass the test. Interviews for those who pass the test will take place the following day.

The certified test consists of:

1 3/4″ charged hose pull in 27 seconds

Keiser sled in 60 seconds

Tower evolution in six minutes

The cadet test consists of:

25 push-ups in two minutes

40 sit-ups in two minutes

Run 1.5 miles in 15 minutes

1 3/4″ charged hose pull in 27 seconds

Keiser sled in 60 seconds

Tower evolution in six minutes

Certified Escambia County Firefighters receive a starting pay of $41,698 and numerous benefits including a $2,000 sign-on bonus, competitive pay and health benefits, a 48/96 schedule, 14 paid holidays, special teams’ incentive pay, and more.