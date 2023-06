Crash Near Molino Shuts Down Highway 97 Monday Evening

At least one person was seriously injured in a wreck Monday evening on Highway 97 near Molino.

The crash happened about 7 p.m. on Highway 97 near Sunshine Hill Road. The road was closed for over an hour due to the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details.

Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

File photo.