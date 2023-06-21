‘Constituent Services Day’ Gives Local Residents Access To Government Officials

June 21, 2023

Several government officials were on hand for a Constituent Services Day in Beulah Tuesday afternoon, assisting local residents with a variety of issues.

State Rep. Michelle Salzman hosted the event in conjunction with U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh, Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford, and the Veterans Affairs team to assist constituents with local, state and federal casework issues.

The Escambia County Tax Collector’s Office was also there with their new mobile identification card program.

The event took place at the Beulah Freewill Baptist Church.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

