Chance Of Showers, Storms Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 87. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 70%.