Chafic Ibrahim Atallah

Chafic Ibrahim Atallah, 93, was peacefully ushered into glory at 11:57 a.m., on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, from his home in Byrneville, Florida, surrounded by his family.

Chafic Atallah’s life exemplified his unwavering faith in Jesus Christ, believing in the resurrection and eternal life with his Savior.

He will be dearly missed by his wife of fifty-three years, Mona; his sister, Florence; his son Nadim (Carol) and their children Anthony and Maya; and his son Raja (Angela) and their children Adrianna, Madeleine, Ayden, and Amahl; and his many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his sister Shafika Daou.

Chafic was born on December 26, 1929, in Beirut, Lebanon, to his late parents Ibrahim and Franjieh Atallah. He grew up in his family mountain village Adonis, in the Byblos region.

Chafic joined Arabia Insurance Company as a late teen out of high school and worked there until retirement, fifty-three years later. Having already learned French and Syriac besides his native Arabic language, Chafic also had to learn his fourth language English for his insurance job. He worked his way up to become the manager of the company’s largest department, marine insurance, with multiple branches throughout the Middle East. For his dedication and services for the company, he received the Nishan, an award for the highest distinction.

Chafic was a war survivor who had to cross dangerous war zones to get to his work; on many occasions, he dealt with active shootings, snipers, and bombings. His faith in God remained strong; he would answer those who expressed concern about his dangerous route, “My faith is my weapon.”

Outside of his work, he served as an elder at his Brethren church and was on the board of directors for Manarah Society (a Christian bookstore organization). He enjoyed traveling around the world, playing backgammon and ping pong, and cooking.

Chafic’s notably kind heart and sacrificial love were evident to all who knew him. He lived in peace with everyone; others’ happiness brought him contentment. His life consistently exhibited the joy of the Lord no matter the circumstances and challenges.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 17, from 10:00-10:50 a.m., at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, 1322 South Main Street, Atmore, AL. A funeral service will follow on June 17, at 11:00 a.m., also at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home with Pastor Gene King officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.