Century Man Gets 15 Years For Raping Woman After A Night Out

A Century man has been sentenced to the maximum of 15 years in state prison for sexual battery.

Demontra Johntra Mitchell, 29, was also designated as a sexual offender by Circuit Court Judge Linda Nobles.

On October 8, 2020, after spending the evening in downtown Pensacola, the victim and several others went to Mitchell’s house. In the early morning hours, the victim was sexually battered by an unidentified individual. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement conducted DNA analysis. The tests showed Mitchell had sexually battered the victim.

“The defendant’s actions stripped the victim of all sense of personal security. His actions warrant the maximum sentence of 15 years in prison,” prosecuting attorney Frederick V. Longmire argued at the sentencing hearing.