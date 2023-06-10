Century Man Gets 15 Years For Raping Woman After A Night Out

June 10, 2023

A Century man has been sentenced to the maximum of 15 years in state prison for sexual battery.

Demontra Johntra Mitchell, 29, was also designated as a sexual offender by Circuit Court Judge Linda Nobles.

On October 8, 2020, after spending the evening in downtown Pensacola, the victim and several others went to Mitchell’s house. In the early morning hours, the victim was sexually battered by an unidentified individual. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement conducted DNA analysis. The tests showed Mitchell had sexually battered the victim.

“The defendant’s actions stripped the victim of all sense of personal security. His actions warrant the maximum sentence of 15 years in prison,” prosecuting attorney Frederick V. Longmire argued at the sentencing hearing.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 