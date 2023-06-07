Century Implements New ‘Cross-Connection’ Plan For Water System Customers

June 7, 2023

Tuesday night, the Century Town Council approved a “Backflow Prevention & Cross-Connection Control” plan.

State law requires public water systems to establish and implement a cross-connection control program using backflow prevention. The plan essentially requires the use of a backflow preventer to prevent water from flowing backwards — from the customer side of the meter to the public water system.

“You are trying to make sure that your water system does not have cross connections,” town engineer Dale Long told the council. “Which means no illegal or illicit connections to your water system, contaminating your whole system.”

The plan generally applies to business customers.

Under the required plan, connections can be temporarily or permanently eliminated if they fail to meet the regulatory requirements. Backflow prevention devices must be tested at the customer’s expense on an annual basis.

Pictured: A backflow preventer on the Century water system. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Century Implements New ‘Cross-Connection’ Plan For Water System Customers”

  1. Citizen on June 7th, 2023 1:55 am

    TOC should insulate that correctly and make it look better and also the one in the Food Giant Parking lot right by the side of the road. Build a box around it for protection since it’s in a vulnerable location and has been hit prior.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 