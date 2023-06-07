Century Implements New ‘Cross-Connection’ Plan For Water System Customers

Tuesday night, the Century Town Council approved a “Backflow Prevention & Cross-Connection Control” plan.

State law requires public water systems to establish and implement a cross-connection control program using backflow prevention. The plan essentially requires the use of a backflow preventer to prevent water from flowing backwards — from the customer side of the meter to the public water system.

“You are trying to make sure that your water system does not have cross connections,” town engineer Dale Long told the council. “Which means no illegal or illicit connections to your water system, contaminating your whole system.”

The plan generally applies to business customers.

Under the required plan, connections can be temporarily or permanently eliminated if they fail to meet the regulatory requirements. Backflow prevention devices must be tested at the customer’s expense on an annual basis.

Pictured: A backflow preventer on the Century water system. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.