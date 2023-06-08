Century Felon Gets 30 Years On Cocaine Trafficking, Weapons Charges

A Century felon convicted on drugs and weapons charges has been sentenced to 30 years in state prison.

Kendrick Jamar Washington was found guilty by an Escambia County jury of trafficking in cocaine, carrying an unlicensed concealed firearm and carrying a concealed firearm while trafficking in cocaine. The jury deliberated for about an hour.

He will be required to serve three years of the sentence day for day as a statutory minimum mandatory.

On June 24, 2022, Washington allegedly pointed “an assault rifle” at his sister and threatened to kill her, according to an arrest report. She headed to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Century Precinct to file a report.

During the investigation, deputies were alerted of an armed disturbance on Ashford Alley off Jefferson Avenue and detained Washington. A .38 Special revolver and a Del-Ton rifle were recovered from Washington, along with a .223 round in the chamber, 13 rounds in the magazine of the rifle and five rounds in his pocket, according to an arrest report.

Deputies located over 98 grams of cocaine in Washington’s right pocket and a loaded .38 caliber revolver in his left pocket, according to court documents. A total of $4,642 in currency was found on Washington’s person, deputies said.