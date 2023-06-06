Cantonment Woman Facing Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

A Cantonment woman is facing drug charges after a June 1 traffic stop in Ensley.

Donna Marie Shell, 38, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped Shell for allegedly making an improper turn from Hope Drive onto Pensacola Boulevard.

An ECSO K-9 alerted on the vehicle, leading to the discovery of a “white rock-like substance” that field tested positive for cocaine, a clear plastic baggie with a powdery substance that also field tested positive for cocaine, and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, according to an arrest report.

Shell was released on a $5,000 bond.