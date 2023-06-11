Cantonment Man With Long Criminal History Gets 15 Years On Firearm Charge

A Cantonment man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison on a firearm charge.

James Darnell Shoemo, III, was convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted delinquent under 44 years of age.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fire disturbance at the Oakwood Terrace Apartments where they found multiple shell casings in and around the apartments. Deputies located Shoemo, who fled on foot and threw a pistol into a wooded area. An ECSO K-9 located the firearm.

Shoemo, who is just 20 years old, has committed over 20 burglaries and 15 other misdemeanor offenses, according to prosecutors.

“The defendant’s criminal conduct has increased in seriousness and poses a danger to our citizens. A maximum punishment of 15 years in prison is necessary to protect our community,” prosecuting attorney Frederick V. Longmire argued at the sentencing hearing.