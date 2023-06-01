Cantonment Man Had Psychedelic Mushrooms During Traffic Stop, ECSO Says

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said a Cantonment man has psychedelic mushrooms in his possession during a traffic stop.

Sheldon Lee Blackburn, 43, was charged with possession of a Schedule I narcotic (psilocybin), possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving with a suspended license.

A deputy stopped Blackburn for an expired tag at a convenience store on Highway 29 at West Roberts Road. K-9 Ray was deployed and positively alerted on the vehicle.

A backpack containing 9.9 grams of mushrooms that field tested positive for psilocybin was found in the vehicle, according to an arrest report. Deputies said a digital scale with presumptively positive cocaine residue was also in the vehicle; the powder was submitted for further testing.

Blackburn told deputies he does not use psychedelic mushrooms “and that he doesn’t even eat mushrooms on his pizza”, the ECSO report states. He said the backpack and mushrooms were not his and that the backpack had been used by his roommate.

Blackburn remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday morning with bond set at $4,500.