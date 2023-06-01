Cantonment Man Had Psychedelic Mushrooms During Traffic Stop, ECSO Says

June 1, 2023

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said a Cantonment man has psychedelic mushrooms in his possession during a traffic stop.

Sheldon Lee Blackburn, 43, was charged with possession of a Schedule I narcotic (psilocybin), possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving with a suspended license.

A deputy stopped Blackburn for an expired tag at a convenience store on Highway 29 at West Roberts Road. K-9 Ray was deployed and positively alerted on the vehicle.

A backpack containing 9.9 grams of mushrooms that field tested positive for psilocybin was found in the vehicle, according to an arrest report. Deputies said a digital scale with presumptively positive cocaine residue was also in the vehicle; the powder was submitted for further testing.

Blackburn told deputies he does not use psychedelic mushrooms “and that he doesn’t even eat mushrooms on his pizza”, the ECSO report states. He said the backpack and mushrooms were not his and that the backpack had been used by his roommate.

Blackburn remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday morning with bond set at $4,500.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 