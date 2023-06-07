Cantonment Man Charged With Armed Vehicle Burglary, Resisting Arrest

A Cantonment man has been arrested on charges related to a vehicle burglary and a stolen credit card.

Sundown West Brown, 28, was charged with armed burglary of a vehicle, petit theft of a credit card, loitering and prowling, possession of a concealed weapon and resisting arrest without violence.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies located Brown walking in the area after responding to a suspicious person report in the area of Lydia Avenue, Tina Avenue and Melanie Drive.

As deputies worked to detain Brown, he resisted and reached for his front waistband area, according to an arrest report.

“Fearing Brown was reaching for a weapon, I delivered 3 to 4 knee strikes to his right chest area,” a deputy wrote in the report. After the fourth strike, he allowed the deputy to place his right hand in cuffs but continued to resist until other deputies arrived on scene, the report continues.

A fixed blade knife was located near Brown, the report states, and a matching sheath was located in his front waistband.. Deputies also reported finding a credit card stolen from a vehicle location at a nearby residence on Lydia Avenue.

Brown remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $17,000.