Cantonment Man Charge With Battery, False Imprisonment Of Girlfriend

A Cantonment man has been charged after an alleged confrontation with his girlfriend.

Roderick Ezell Purifoy, 33, was charged with felony kidnapping false imprisonment domestic violence and misdemeanor battery. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Saturday morning with bond set at $5,000.

Purifoy’s girlfriend said they got into an argument that became a physical confrontation as they were taking her child somewhere, according to an arrest report. She accused him of grabbing her arm causing scratches and throwing her to the ground.

Purifoy claimed she opened the passenger door of a vehicle while they were driving and attempted to exit the vehicle. He said he grabbed her arm to prevent her from leaving the moving vehicle, the report continues.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, there have been several other domestic violence incidents in the past between the two.