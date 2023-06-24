Cantonment Man Charge With Battery, False Imprisonment Of Girlfriend

June 24, 2023

A Cantonment man has been charged after an alleged confrontation with his girlfriend.

Roderick Ezell Purifoy, 33, was charged with felony kidnapping false imprisonment domestic violence and misdemeanor battery. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Saturday morning with bond set at $5,000.

Purifoy’s girlfriend said they got into an argument that became a physical confrontation as they were taking her child somewhere, according to an arrest report. She accused him of grabbing her arm causing scratches and throwing her to the ground.

Purifoy claimed she opened the passenger door of a vehicle while they were driving and attempted to exit the vehicle. He said he grabbed her arm to prevent her from leaving the moving vehicle, the report continues.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, there have been several other domestic violence incidents in the past between the two.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 