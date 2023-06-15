Cantonment Man Accused Of Stealing Wire; GPS Leads Deputies To His Yard

June 15, 2023

A Cantonment man is accused of stealing wire from a local business before later taking it to his own house — with a GPS unit attached.

Brian Phillip Avirett, 33, was charged with multiple counts of  burglary, grand theft and criminal mischief.

On May 18, Avirett allegedly entered a secured fenced area at a business on Stone Boulevard in Cantonment  and stole copper and aluminum shielded wiring and bare wire that was stored in crates, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.  The ECSO said he returned and stole more wire on June 7.

On June 11, the company received a GPS alert from a device that was attached to the wire. The GPS signal led deputies to Avirett’s home on Pace Parkway where they found the wire in a burn barrel with the GPS device still attached, an arrest report states. Deputies said additional wiring and cable was located on the property.

Avirett told deputies that the wire was brought to his home by a person known only as “Heath”  who lives in a tent near the Cantonment ballpark. Deputies were unable to located “Heath”.

A tattoo on Avirett’s leg matched the tattoo on surveillance video from the original theft, the ECSO said.

He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $21,000 bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 