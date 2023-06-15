Cantonment Man Accused Of Stealing Wire; GPS Leads Deputies To His Yard

A Cantonment man is accused of stealing wire from a local business before later taking it to his own house — with a GPS unit attached.

Brian Phillip Avirett, 33, was charged with multiple counts of burglary, grand theft and criminal mischief.

On May 18, Avirett allegedly entered a secured fenced area at a business on Stone Boulevard in Cantonment and stole copper and aluminum shielded wiring and bare wire that was stored in crates, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The ECSO said he returned and stole more wire on June 7.

On June 11, the company received a GPS alert from a device that was attached to the wire. The GPS signal led deputies to Avirett’s home on Pace Parkway where they found the wire in a burn barrel with the GPS device still attached, an arrest report states. Deputies said additional wiring and cable was located on the property.

Avirett told deputies that the wire was brought to his home by a person known only as “Heath” who lives in a tent near the Cantonment ballpark. Deputies were unable to located “Heath”.

A tattoo on Avirett’s leg matched the tattoo on surveillance video from the original theft, the ECSO said.

He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $21,000 bond.