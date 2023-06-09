Cantonment Man Accused Of Lowe’s Burglary, Riding Mower Theft

June 9, 2023

A Cantonment man is accused of burglarizing a Lowe’s store and stealing a riding lawnmower.

James Robert Harkness, 37, was charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure, grand theft, criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools.

Harkness used bolt cutters to cut a lock on a fenced-in area at Lowe’s on Fairfield Drive about 1:30 a.m. on the morning of May 26, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Video surveillance shows a suspect pull up in a SUV with a utility trailer, lower the ramps and grab bolt cutters. The suspect on video then cuts the lock on the fence and pushes a John Deere lawn mower valued at $2,799 onto the trailer and drives away, the ECSO said.

Using a partial tag number and other instigative techniques, investigators said they were able to identify Harkness as the suspect.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Harkness was also suspected of selling a stolen John Deere riding mower.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 