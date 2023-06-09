Cantonment Man Accused Of Lowe’s Burglary, Riding Mower Theft

A Cantonment man is accused of burglarizing a Lowe’s store and stealing a riding lawnmower.

James Robert Harkness, 37, was charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure, grand theft, criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools.

Harkness used bolt cutters to cut a lock on a fenced-in area at Lowe’s on Fairfield Drive about 1:30 a.m. on the morning of May 26, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Video surveillance shows a suspect pull up in a SUV with a utility trailer, lower the ramps and grab bolt cutters. The suspect on video then cuts the lock on the fence and pushes a John Deere lawn mower valued at $2,799 onto the trailer and drives away, the ECSO said.

Using a partial tag number and other instigative techniques, investigators said they were able to identify Harkness as the suspect.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Harkness was also suspected of selling a stolen John Deere riding mower.