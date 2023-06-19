Burglar Steals Tools From The Miracle League

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect or suspects that stole tools during a burglary at The Miracle League of Pensacola over the weekend.

According to Miracle League officials, someone forced their way into a locked building at their park at 555 East Nine Mile Road. They stole a compound miter saw, air compressor, backpack blower, hand tools and other items.

The miter saw a Metabo brand worth over $400 (similar model pictured)that was mounted with clamps to a plywood table. It was used for cutting the rubber tiles for the playing surface.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or call Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

The Miracle League provides physically and mentally challenged children a safe and spirited program in which they can hit, run, and catch on a baseball field – just like other kids. MLP offers a unique and memorable opportunity these children would not otherwise have. It is a place where every player plays, every player hits, every player gets on base, every player scores, and every player wins – every inning.

