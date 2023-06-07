Boil Water Notice For Central Water Works Customers Along Highway 4 Near Century

Central Water Works has issued a precautionary boil water notice for residents near Century from 370 West Highway 4 to 1341 West Highway 4, Pleasant Hill Road, Junk Road, Fields Road, Carter Lane and Nall Road

A leak was discovered on West Highway 4 west of Lake Stone, near Nall Road., and valved off on Thursday. On Wednesday, the damaged water main will be replaced.

The utility advises that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. Or residents can disinfect water by adding eight drops (1/8 teaspoon) of unscented common household bleach to water; stir; let it rest for 30 minutes before drinking. Residents are also advised to take precautions when bathing, especially immuno-compromised individuals, infants, or the elderly.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

For more information, contact Central Water Works at (850) 256-3849.

This story will be updated when the boil water notice is lifted.

Pictured: Repairs were underway Tuesday evening to a Central Water Works water main on Highway 4 near Nall Road, just west of Lake Stone. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.