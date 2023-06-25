Blue Wahoos Split Doubleheader With Historic Win
June 25, 2023
The Pensacola Blue Wahoos dropped the first game of their Saturday doubleheader 6-4 to the Tennessee Smokies, but rallied late to take the nightcap 6-5 and secure the best half-season record in franchise history.
At 41-27 with one game to play in the half, the Blue Wahoos officially surpassed the 2016 club that went 41-29 in the first half en route to a division title.
In game one, the Smokies used the long ball to take an early lead against Luis Palacios (L, 4-3). Haydn McGeary hit a two-run homer in the first, and Nelson Maldonado and Jordan Nwogu went back-to-back in the second, to put Tennessee ahead for good.
RBI singles from Victor Mesa Jr. and Griffin Conine brought the Blue Wahoos to within a run at 4-3, but Zac Leigh worked 2.0 effective innings of relief for the Smokies and Owen Caissie added two insurance runs with a double in the fifth to extend the Tennessee lead to 6-3.
In the seventh and final inning, Conine led off with a double and Troy Johnston followed with an RBI single before Danis Correa (S, 3) closed out the win.
In game two, Tennessee once again jumped out early with a first-inning home run from Caissie. José Devers evened the score with a Pensacola homer, and Conine brought in Nasim Nuñez with an RBI single in the third to put the Blue Wahoos ahead 2-1.
The Smokies evened the score against Jonathan Bermudez (W, 1-2) with a fourth-inning Cole Roederer RBI single, and Luis Vazquez blasted a 478-foot homer in the fifth to put Tennessee up 4-2.
In the top of the sixth, the Blue Wahoos drew three walks against Scott Kobos (L, 0-1) to tie the game 4-4 before Norel González capped the rally with a two-run single.
In the bottom of the seventh, Cristian Charle (S, 1) allowed a double and a Caissie RBI single before issuing a walk and three stolen bases to put the tying run at third and winning run at second. A strikeout of Roederer ended the game, securing a doubleheader split and eliminating the Smokies from the first half North Division race.
The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series against the Smokies on Sunday afternoon.
written by Erik Bremer
