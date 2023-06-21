Blue Wahoos, Smokies Rained Out In Tennessee

June 21, 2023

Tuesday’s series opener between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Tennessee Smokies has been postponed due to rain at Smokies Stadium.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, with first pitch beginning at 4:30 CT. Both games will be seven-inning contests.

Pensacola’s magic number to clinch the First Half South Division Championship remains at two. They can clinch with one more win, or if Montgomery, Mississippi and Biloxi each lose a game. All three South Division foes were scheduled to play their series openers, meaning the Blue Wahoos could still secure a playoff spot on Tuesday pending other results around the league.

Wednesday’s regularly scheduled game will not be impacted by Tuesday’s rainout.

written by Erik Bremer

