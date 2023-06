Blue Wahoos, Smokies Canceled By Rain In First Half Finale

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Tennessee Smokies saw their series and first half finale on Sunday afternoon canceled due to rain. The game will not be made up.

After two consecutive off days, the Blue Wahoos begin the second half of their season in Montgomery on Wednesday night. They return home to Blue Wahoos Stadium on Tuesday, July 4 for a six-game series against the Biloxi Shuckers.

written by Erik Bremer