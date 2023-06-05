Blue Wahoos Fall to Shuckers In Road Trip Finale

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos came up just shy in the final game of their 12-game road trip on Sunday evening, falling 6-5 to the Biloxi Shuckers.

A five-run seventh, capped by a Jackson Chourio three-run homer, proved to be the difference for the Shuckers as the Blue Wahoos were forced to settle for a series split and a 6-6 record in their two weeks away from Pensacola.

After a pregame rain delay of an hour and 16 minutes, the first five innings moved quickly. Pensacola managed only an infield single from J.D. Orr against Justin Jarvis (W, 6-2), and Jonathan Bermudez held the Shuckers hitless thanks to a pair of leaping catches from Griffin Conine – including a home run robbery of Jeferson Quero in the fourth inning.

Pensacola scratched a run across in the sixth thanks to a Nasim Nuñez walk and stolen base, followed by a Dane Myers RBI single, but the Shuckers answered back in their half of the inning. Wes Clarke ended the no-hit bid with a leadoff single and scored on a bases-loaded walk to tie the game 1-1.

Austin Roberts (L, 2-1), who coaxed an inning-ending double play to leave the bases full in the sixth, ran into trouble in the seventh. Felix Valerio hit a go-ahead two-run double before Chourio launched his three-run homer against Cristian Charle to give the Shuckers a 6-1 lead.

The Blue Wahoos chipped away with three runs in the eighth and another in the ninth against Abner Uribe (S, 5), but saw their comeback bid fall just short.

The Blue Wahoos lost a game in the South Division standings, and are now 5.0 games ahead of second-place Biloxi and Montgomery with 18 games to play in the first half.

After an off day on Monday, the Blue Wahoos welcome the Montgomery Biscuits to Pensacola for a six-game series on Tuesday.