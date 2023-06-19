Average State Gas Price Declines, Local Price Rises

June 19, 2023

Florida gas prices are declining once again, according to AAA. After reaching a four-week high of $3.47 per gallon on Tuesday, the state average steadily declined a total of six cents by Sunday.

“Florida drivers are now paying an average price of $3.41 per gallon,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Summertime fuel demand is off to a strong start, which will likely contribute to continued volatility in prices at the pump through the next several months.”

In Escambia County, the average Sunday night was $3.24, up from $3.20 last week. In North Escambia, a low of $3.15 was available at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment, while the warehouse clubs in Pensacola were at $2.99.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 